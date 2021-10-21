The Frederick County Health Department provided an update on the status of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus booster shots in a news release Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of both COVID-19 vaccines and said any of the three approved shots could be used as a booster in a “mix and match” approach.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Thursday evening to recommend booster shots of both vaccines. Next, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the public health agency, will decide whether to accept or modify the committee’s recommendation.
In its press release, the county health department said it would update its website as soon as it is able to begin giving Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters at its local health department vaccination clinics.
Currently, only booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available to people 65 years and older, residents of long term care facilities, people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and people 18 and older who work in “high-risk settings,” including health care, food service, agriculture and corrections.
Third doses have also been authorized for people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
After Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are authorized by the CDC, the Maryland GoVAX Call Center will begin calling and texting people in the state who are eligible to receive an additional dose, according to the health department’s release.
Calls will come in from (240) 673-2163 with the caller ID “MD Vaccine Cntr.” If you receive a call and are not sure whether it is legitimate, the health department said, hang up and call the center directly at (855) 634-6829.
As of Thursday, 63.7 percent of the county’s population — and 78.7 percent of those eligible — had been fully vaccinated, according to the health department. The county added 58 new coronavirus cases between Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.