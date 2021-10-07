The Frederick County Health Department will offer flu vaccinations free of charge to kids who are uninsured or who do not have a “medical home,” the department announced in a Thursday news release.
The department urged all Frederick County residents to get a flu shot. With COVID-19 overlapping with the flu this season, doing so will be especially important for keeping themselves and their families healthy, the release states.
Since the flu vaccine is readily available in Frederick County, the health department will not have shots available for adults ages 18 and older, according to the release. It will only be offering free shots to children between 6 months and 18 years of age who do not have health insurance, have health insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations or who are unable to get vaccinated by their health care provider.
The health department will be giving shots provided by the Maryland Department of Health at its facility at 350 Montevue Lane on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon and Oct. 19 from 3-7 p.m. To register for an appointment, visit marylandvax.org.
Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult to receive a shot at the health department, health officials said. If a parent or guardian will not be the adult escorting their child, they must send a written note giving authorization for their child to be vaccinated. After receiving the shot, all children will be required to remain at the clinic for observation.
Adults should contact their health care provider to receive a vaccine or visit another location offering shots in their community, such as a pharmacy or grocery store, per the release.
The health department is unable to staff or support employee flu clinics at businesses. The department advised companies looking for this service to contact occupational health service agencies.
