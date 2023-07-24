Students in Frederick County who are uninsured or have insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations can access free vaccines at the county health department's clinics next month, the department announced Monday.
The department will hold free back-to-school vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 11.
The clinic is by appointment only. Appointments are available by calling the department at 301-600-3342.
The clinic is not open to students who have insurance that covers immunizations and are able to get vaccinated by a health care provider, according to a department press release.
Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.
Frederick County Public Schools will exclude students who do not have their required immunizations by the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year, unless those students can present evidence of an immunization appointment in the next 20 days, according to the school system's website.
Maryland requires that students enrolled from kindergarten to 12th grade have several immunizations, including vaccines for tetanus and diphtheria, chickenpox, polio, hepatitis B and more. A full list of vaccination requirements for school-age children is available on the state health department's website.
The county health department currently offers a vaccination clinic open to any county residents on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons at the clinic, which is by appointment only, can receive CDC-recommended vaccines, flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines, among other immunizations.
Oh sure -- "free". That's how they git ya! [rolleyes]
