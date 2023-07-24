Frederick County Health Department logo

Students in Frederick County who are uninsured or have insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations can access free vaccines at the county health department's clinics next month, the department announced Monday. 

The department will hold free back-to-school vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 11.

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Oh sure -- "free". That's how they git ya! [rolleyes]

Report Add Reply

