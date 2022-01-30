Shortly after Pilar Olivo gave birth to her second child in Concord, New Hampshire, a nurse stopped by her home to pay her and the new baby a visit.
Since Olivo had delivered through a cesarean section, the nurse removed her stitches. She did more than that, though, Olivo recalled. She also made her feel like she was “on the right path” in caring for her new child.
At that point, Olivo had already given birth to her oldest, a little girl. But it doesn’t matter how experienced of a parent you are, Olivo said — there’s always going to be a lot of uncertainty that comes along with the arrival of a new baby.
Olivo, who now leads a workgroup for the Frederick County Health Care Coalition that targets adverse childhood experiences, smiled when she recently shared this memory. Another nurse paid her family a visit when she delivered her youngest child in the same city.
“It really helped me feel like my community cared about the start of my family,” she said.
Soon, every family that welcomes a new baby in Frederick County will have the chance to have a similar experience. The county recently allocated $8 million of the federal funding it received through the American Recovery Plan Act to the creation of a universal home visiting program for new moms and their babies.
Frederick Health, the county’s largest health care system, has been charged with implementing this program. It will follow an existing home visiting model developed in part by Duke University called Family Connects and, according to Heather Kirby — integrated care vice president and chief public health officer at Frederick Health — start serving its first families in early 2023.
Under the Family Connects model — which is different from the one that was in place in Concord when Olivo was living there — every primary caregiver of a newborn will be offered a home visit shortly after the baby’s birth. There are about 2,800 births that take place in Frederick County annually, Kirby said, and the health system’s ultimate goal is for 60 to 70 percent of families with new babies to enroll in the program.
When the program is up and running in Frederick County, registered nurses will be the ones to check in with new and recently expanded families. During these visits, they’ll ensure the health of the birth mother and new baby and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the family’s strengths, risks and needs — a process that will help them offer guidance to the family and connect them to additional resources and services in the community.
Though families are typically offered one to three visits under the Family Connects model, Kirby said the health system is already talking about how there may be some families that need more than three visits.
“We’re very early on in the planning stage of this,” she said. “We think that’s part of what we will have to figure out.”
But while the county has only recently embarked on the program’s implementation, the roots of the local initiative can be traced to the work Olivo’s Health Care Coalition task force has been conducting for years to raise awareness for and reduce the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences in Frederick County.
Members of the workgroup draw a strong connection between how much the county invests in its families and the level of prosperity it will see in the future. They also place a lot of importance on children developing “strong brain architecture” — the foundation of all skills they will pick up down the line, including language and social skills.
“If we want kids to have strong brain architecture by the time they’re entering kindergarten, we need to be thinking about that from day one,” Olivo said, “right from the moment of birth.”
More than a dozen states across the U.S. have jurisdictions that are at least exploring the possibility of establishing a Family Connects program in their own communities, according to the model’s website.
Results from two studies of the program have shown ER visits and hospital overnight stays go down during the first year of life, home environments become safer, mothers are less likely to report postpartum depression and anxiety and fewer families are investigated by Child Protective Services for suspected child abuse or neglect, among other benefits.
Currently, Frederick Health does not have a home visiting program for newborns, Kirby said, though it does have a team of social workers and nurses that help connect new moms and families to community resources. This service takes place at the time of delivery, however, rather than at the family’s home.
“We think everyone ... involved in caring for moms and new babies would tell you that this is a tremendous opportunity,” Kirby said. “We’re all very excited about bringing it to our moms.”
The health system will spend the next year learning more about the Family Connects model and recruiting community partners that will be able to help with its implementation, as well as starting to figure out how to make sure local families are aware of the program, Kirby said.
ARPA money Frederick Health received from the county will keep the initiative going for the following three years. During this time, the health system will look for more sustainable funding options, Kirby said, which could include applying for additional grants and approaching commercial insurance companies to seek their commitment to pay for home visits.
Much of the $8 million will go toward covering staffing costs, Kirby said, including the hiring of registered nurses — of which the health system plans to hire seven or eight — and people to help with administering the program.
Other home visiting programs for families exist in Frederick County, but the Family Connects model will be the first conducted by registered nurses and offered to all families.
Leaders and supervisors for other local programs and organizations that offer home visits — such as the Mental Health Association, the Family Partnership and the Judy Center — expressed excitement for the new initiative to come to Frederick County. Many also expressed hope that the connection the new program makes with families will make them aware of the services and resources offered by their organizations.
Olivo echoed the optimism voiced by these leaders.
“This program — it just has the potential to really make Frederick County a place that feels, I think, really special for families who are at a very important point in their lives and their family life cycle,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.