The Frederick County Board of Health voted Tuesday night to rescind its last remaining coronavirus restriction, which had put constraints on large public gatherings.
The regulation required organizers of social gatherings that 100 or more members of the public were likely to attend — like parades, festivals and fundraisers — to notify the county health department a week in advance and to enforce masking and physical distancing. It had been in place since March 23.
“This change is possible thanks to our improving metrics, fewer cases and hospitalizations, and increasing vaccinations,” county health officer Barbara Brookmyer said in a news release. “We are excited by the progress being made in Frederick County as we’re working hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Though the rescinded regulation also included indoor and outdoor mask mandates, those were always subject to change based on state policy, said county health department spokesperson Rissah Watkins. Gov. Larry Hogan lifted nearly all the state’s masking requirements on May 14, with the exception of school, health care and public transportation settings.
The public gatherings component of the county regulation was the only piece left intact after Hogan announced those changes, Watkins said.
As of Wednesday, more than 46 percent of Frederick County residents — 120,353 people — were fully vaccinated, according to health department data. An additional 130,919 people had received their first dose.
On Tuesday, Maryland’s positivity rate fell below 2 percent for the first time since the pandemic began. The seven-day rolling average for Frederick County sat at 1.8 percent Wednesday, the lowest it had been since mid-August 2020.
Frederick County reported just four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday to bring the county's pandemic total to 19,736. The death toll is at 316.
(1) comment
Good news. At this point, if someone chooses not to get the vaccine, they are on their own.
BTW, those who choose not to get the vaccine should check the number of deaths from the virus and the death rate from complications from the vaccine.
