In a cozy back room at Frederick’s Jerk ‘N Jive Caribbean Kitchen on a recent, bitingly cold afternoon, four women sat around a polished wooden table, their eyes bright with laughter.
Nia Condrey, Tonya Amedon, Yewande Oladeinde and Tiana Massaquoi may differ in areas of expertise — with backgrounds in real estate, affordable housing, behavioral health and doula studies, respectively — but they’re alike in an important way: They’re all Black moms who are deeply passionate about ending the stark racial disparities that exist in infant and maternal health.
A little over a year ago, the four women joined with another Frederick County resident, March for Justice organizer Akiyyah Billups, to create a new community organization: Black Mamas Building Bridges. Together, they want to amplify the voices of Black and brown mothers and connect them with the “powers that be” so they can advocate for themselves.
In the coming months, they’ll have the chance to do just that as researchers assess why Black mothers and their babies have poorer health outcomes than their white counterparts in Frederick County.
Earlier this winter, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner allocated $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the local health department to study the root causes of these disparities and identify ways to rectify them.
The health department is currently searching for a company to lead this undertaking, which should be complete within a year, said Danielle Haskin, who manages the agency’s community coronavirus testing program.
From the start, she said, community organizations like Black Mamas Building Bridges and people directly affected by these disparities will have a hand in determining the trajectory of the study and subsequent interventions.
The county is looking for a vendor that practices “cultural humility” and has experience engaging community members in its research, Haskin said. Once the health department selects a company to conduct the study, it will form a community advisory board to help guide the process along.
Though it may be easier to take a ready-made solution for this issue “off the shelf” and simply apply it to Frederick County, Haskin said, this is the only way the health department will be able to make a lasting difference for local mothers and their babies.
“It’s not good enough for us to say that we know what the problem is, we know what the solution is, and this is what needs to be done. Because clearly, that hasn’t been working on any level,” Haskin said, “at all.”
A look at the numbers
Disparities in maternal and infant health are well documented throughout the country.
Nationwide, babies born to Black women are more than twice as likely to die in the first year of their life compared to those born to white women, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
This is a gap that transcends education levels: The pregnancy-related mortality rate for Black women with a college education or higher is more than five times greater than the rate for white women with the same level of education.
In Frederick County, reports going back as far as 2007 have identified similar patterns. The most recent Community Health Needs Assessment cited 2017 data showing the infant mortality rate for children born to Black mothers in the county was more than two times the rate of children born to white mothers.
Babies born locally to Black mothers in 2017 were also more likely to have a low birth weight — meaning they weighed less than 5.5 pounds — and be born after less than 37 weeks of pregnancy.
Moreover, Black mothers in Frederick County were both more likely to give birth via cesarean section than white mothers and less likely to access prenatal care in the first trimester of their pregnancies — a step that increases the chances a woman will have a healthy pregnancy and birth.
Studies have identified multiple reasons for why these disparities exist on a national level, including underlying chronic health conditions and variations in health care quality, as well as implicit bias and structural racism.
Frederick County’s health department, meanwhile, has been working to better understand why the inequities persist on a local level.
In 2019, county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer launched the Maternal Child Health Collaborative — a group open to local health and wellness providers for moms and babies, as well as anyone else in the community who is passionate about maternal and infant health.
Since its creation, the group has held two listening sessions with women who have birthing and parenting experiences in Frederick County, said Dr. Miriam Dobson, director of the health department’s community health services division, who also leads the collaborative.
For her, the biggest takeaway from the meetings was that the county needs to continue engaging community members — not just on the racial disparities that exist in maternal and infant health but also on the incidence of colorectal cancer in specific communities, why some mothers miss out on early prenatal care and other public health issues.
“It’s very easy for me to sit in my office in the health department and say, ‘The data says that this is a problem,’ and for me to go to your neighborhood and say, I found the problem, and I’m giving you the solution,’” Dobson said.
But, “If you’re not involved, then it’s not sustainable.”
Hopes for the future
The origins of Black Mamas Building Bridges are intertwined with the efforts of the Maternal Child Health Collaborative.
Four of the organization’s five founding members participated in a focus group held in December 2020 by the collaborative. They left wanting to do more — and to make sure the health department continues keeping the community involved in its decision-making.
“We want to ensure that the voices and the needs of Black and brown moms are represented, they are present when the health department is developing different programs and they’re implementing different programs — even when they’re evaluating the programs to see if those programs work,” said Yewande Oladeinde, “executive champion” of Black Mamas Building Bridges and chair of the county’s Immigrant Affairs Commission.
Though the organization may only be a year old, its members already have big dreams for the role it will play in the county.
Ultimately, the women want Black Mamas Building Bridges to become a nonprofit — a status that would make the group eligible for sources of funding and resources that would help it carry more influence in the community.
They’re hoping Frederick Health diversifies its health care workforce, too, so that it reflects the changing demographics of the county. And group member Tonya Amedon — director of housing for the city of Frederick’s Housing Authority — is especially passionate about ensuring that women who live in public housing aren’t forgotten.
The women also want a birth center in Frederick. Though the city got its first nontraditional birth center in 2018, when Mychal Pilia opened the Frederick Birth Center, the facility has since closed, Pilia confirmed.
Before they give birth, many women of color have had unpleasant — sometimes even traumatizing — experiences in hospitals, explained group member Tiana Massaquoi. Having a local birth center would give them an alternative location to labor, she said.
It would also give Black moms a place to join together in community, she added.
“For me, I think it’s being able to connect to a space and know that I can go there, I can touch it. I can meet my sisters there. I can get a hug there,” Massaquoi said. “My tribe is there. Everything I need — there’s home.”
But that’s all down the road. For now, Black Mamas Building Bridges will focus on the unfolding study in the county, while preparing for the work ahead.
Organizations like Black Mamas Building Bridges makes Haskin excited for what the future holds in Frederick County. She’s hopeful the study will create a framework for tackling other local health disparities — one that amplifies community voices and ensures those affected by the issue in question are directly involved in efforts to solve it.
“This is time, and we’re really, really excited our county executive feels the same way,” she said.
