Frederick County ranks among the healthiest counties in Maryland in a report compiled by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The report, updated annually and released April 27, ranked Frederick County in the highest 75% to 100% of Maryland counties for health outcomes and health factors.
Frederick County ranked third in overall health outcomes, after Montgomery County, which was first, and Howard County, which was second.
The county can use the ranking to “spark conversation with leaders at all levels and sectors” about taking action on insight revealed by the data, according to a press release sent last week by the Frederick County Health Department.
Since the data used for this year’s ranking are from 2020 and earlier, future years will more comprehensively show the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Frederick County, the release said.
The report highlighted the county’s relatively low rate of physical inactivity, teen births, uninsured residents and preventable hospital stays as “areas of strength,” along with its high ratio of primary care physicians to residents and high levels of access to exercise opportunities.
Frederick County has the third lowest percentage of adult smokers among Maryland counties, at 12% of its residents. Smoking increases the risk of many other health problems, the county’s health department said in its release last week.
Obesity rates are increasing in Frederick County, though local levels are the third lowest in the state, according to the health department’s release. Obesity is a proxy for poor diet and limited physical activity, the health department said.
According to this year’s County Health Rankings, 29% of Frederick County residents are considered obese. Obesity is defined as having a body mass index greater than or equal to 30, when comparing height and weight.
The report listed the county’s percentage of adult residents who smoke or are considered obese as an “area to explore,” though both sat below the percentage of overall state residents.
Areas to explore and areas of strength in the report are calculated by comparing the county value to the state and national values for each ranked health factor, according to the report's website.
Measures where the county is doing meaningfully better than state and national values are highlighted as areas of strength. Measures in which the county is doing meaningfully worse are highlighted as areas to explore.
For adult smoking and obesity levels, the lowest state value nationwide is used for comparison in place of national values, the report's website read.
For the first time, the report included data points on social and economic issues to provide further information about the factors that influence the health of a community, though this data was not included in counties' overall ranking.
Frederick County’s high rate of high school completion and the completion of some college and its low rates of income inequality and children in poverty were listed as areas of strength in the report.
The report also included information on the percentage of households with at least one of four housing problems — overcrowding, high housing costs, lack of kitchen facilities and lack of plumbing facilities. It also listed violent crime rates and deaths from injuries.
Social and economic data published in the report may be useful in future equity efforts in Frederick County, including those taken by the health department’s new equity office, according to last week’s news release.
“Good health is based on social and economic factors, as well as our physical environment and the choices we have and make,” Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in the release. “We will continue to work with our community to identify and remove barriers so that all our residents can have the best health outcome possible.”
