Frederick County residents attending large gatherings or sporting events in county parks will still be required to wear masks, the county announced Friday.

People attending gatherings or 50 or more at shelters in county parks, and in bleachers or stadium seating at county parks, will still need to wear masks, according to an updated county policy.

Masks had previously been required for anyone using park shelter and attending sporting events.

Maryland recently relaxed mask mandates for people outside, but still requires them for large gatherings or sporting events.

However, all park guests are encouraged to continue wearing face coverings, keep a safe social distance from anyone outside their household, and wash their hands frequently.

A copy of the policy can be found on the Parks and Recreation website, recreater.com.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!