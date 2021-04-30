Frederick County residents attending large gatherings or sporting events in county parks will still be required to wear masks, the county announced Friday.
People attending gatherings or 50 or more at shelters in county parks, and in bleachers or stadium seating at county parks, will still need to wear masks, according to an updated county policy.
Masks had previously been required for anyone using park shelter and attending sporting events.
Maryland recently relaxed mask mandates for people outside, but still requires them for large gatherings or sporting events.
However, all park guests are encouraged to continue wearing face coverings, keep a safe social distance from anyone outside their household, and wash their hands frequently.
A copy of the policy can be found on the Parks and Recreation website, recreater.com.
