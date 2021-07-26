The Frederick County Health Care Coalition, Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health Hospital are asking Frederick County residents to take a short survey about community health issues in Frederick County.
This online survey is part of the community health needs assessment process and the information shared will be used to identify health priorities and focus public and community health planning efforts in Frederick County for the next several years.
“We need to hear your stories in order to develop and execute strategies that will deliver targeted justice to address health disparities. Everyone should have access to what they need to support good health. Because health is not one-size-fits-all, the community health survey is critical to understanding the specific needs and experiences of Frederick County residents,” said Malcolm Furgol, executive director of the Frederick County Health Care Coalition.
Furgol joined the Frederick County Health Care Coalition as its first executive director in June 2021, through a partnership with Frederick Health Hospital to strengthen Frederick County’s framework for collaboration on critical public health needs.
All Frederick County residents are encouraged to take this anonymous 10-minute survey. The survey will be open until Aug. 11 and is available at frederickhealth.org/CHNASurvey.
