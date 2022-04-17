Frederick County residents will have the chance to rid their homes of unwanted medication on April 30 during an annual event meant to prevent drug misuse, overdose and addiction in the county.
The local drive-through will be part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which last year brought in nearly 745,000 pounds of unneeded medication nationwide.
In Frederick County last year, locals turned in nearly 455 pounds of medicine and roughly 9,860 “sharps,” or medical instruments such as needles, syringes, lancets and auto injectors. The county will again be taking used or unused “sharps” at this year’s event, according to a Friday news release from the local Health Department.
Drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 between April 2020 and April 2021, according to provisional data released in November by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It represented an increase of about 28% during the same period the year before.
About 75% of the 100,306 people who died from a drug overdose between April 2020 and April 2021 overdosed on opioids, according to the CDC. Surveys have shown a majority of people who misuse prescription drugs obtained them from a family member or friend.
“This drug disposal event provides an opportunity for local residents to prevent drug diversion, addiction and overdose deaths by safely and securely disposing of their expired and/or unwanted medications,” the Health Department said in its Friday release.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, law enforcement officers and Frederick County Health Department personnel will be collecting medication and sharps at the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack on Airport Drive East and the building that used to house the Trinity School of Frederick on New Design Road near Harry Grove Stadium.
Residents may drop off prescription and over-the-counter medication and pet medicine — both in pill-form only — and prescription patches. Those participating may dispose of the medicine in its original container and remove any identifying information from the prescription label, according to the Friday release. The Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program will also be collecting used or unused needles, syringes and other “sharps” at both locations on April 30. People disposing of such materials must separate them from all medicine they are turning over and should have an approximate count of how many they have for the event.
The drop-off event is not meant for businesses, clinics or medical or health care facilities, according to the Health Department’s release. Face masks are recommended.
