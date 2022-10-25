Frederick County residents on Saturday will have the chance to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The event, part of the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Frederick County Health Department headquarters and the Maryland State Police Frederick barrack.
Law enforcement officers and health department staff members will be there to collect medications and sharps, including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors.
Medications allowed at the event include prescription and over-the-counter medicines — in pill form only — prescription patches and pet medicines, also in pill form only.
Frederick County residents may turn over their medications in the original container, but are encouraged to remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
If disposing sharps, residents are encouraged to have an approximate number they are getting rid of and separate them from the unwanted medication.
The event is only intended for residents, not for businesses, clinics or for medical or health care facilities.
Masks are recommended, according to a news release from the county health department last week.
About 16 million Americans reported misusing prescription psychotherapeutic drugs in the past 12 months, according to statistics cited in the news release.
"This drug disposal event provides an opportunity for local residents to prevent drug diversion, addiction and overdose deaths by safely and securely disposing of their expired and/or unwanted medications," the release read.
