Frederick County’s Health Care Coalition, health department and largest health care system are set to release the finalized list of public health priorities the county will be targeting for the next three years.
The announcement will come at a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It will mark the latest step in the county’s triennial local health improvement process, wherein the health care coalition, health department and Frederick Health work together to analyze community health needs and create a plan for addressing them.
“We are excited to share the public health priorities for Frederick County for the next three years,” health care coalition Executive Director Malcolm Furgol said in a news release about the upcoming meeting. “Focusing on these priorities together helps build the foundation for the health of our community. We invite continued participation and engagement in this building process.”
At a public input session last month, the county’s health care coalition shared five public health concerns its board of directors had identified using data from surveys and other reports and information gleaned from discussions with a series of focus groups.
These health concerns included adverse childhood experiences in adolescents, Type 2 diabetes, lack of early prenatal care for certain populations, mental health and obesity.
Participants in the meeting then met to offer feedback on the health concerns and brainstorm possible interventions for them. The Health Care Coalition’s board of directors took their thoughts into account when determining the county’s final list of public health issues, which could include anywhere from all five to just one of the initially identified concerns.
The coalition, health department and Frederick Health welcome members of the public to attend Wednesday’s meeting. There, subject matter experts will share details about each of the selected health priorities, next steps and answer questions from attendees.
Access the meeting using Zoom link: bit.ly/341fKOv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.