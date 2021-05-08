Frederick County’s rolling coronavirus positivity rate ticked slightly upward Saturday after hitting its lowest point since late October earlier this week.
As of Saturday, the county’s seven-day rate sat at 2.53 percent. On Wednesday, it had fallen to 2.47 percent, but it’s climbed each day since. Still, the county’s rate is almost a percentage point lower than the statewide rate of 3.4 percent, and it’s been on an overall downward trend for about two weeks.
The county reported 17 new cases but zero new deaths Saturday. Meanwhile, the state announced 656 new cases and 10 new deaths. Since the pandemic began, 312 Frederick County residents have died from the virus, compared to 8,652 statewide.
869 Marylanders are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 10 in Frederick County.
Maryland has distributed more than 6.6 million doses of vaccine. More than a third of Frederick County residents — 95,423 people, or 36.8 percent of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated. An additional 118,206 have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 next week. County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said the county hopes to be able to offer the shots to kids across the county as soon as possible.
Starting next week, the county’s Oak Street vaccination clinic will begin holding permanent walk-in hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Gardner said.
(1) comment
What a relief. Getting better faster than I thought possible, due to Joe Biden
