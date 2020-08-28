Having sold most of their possessions, Melany and Corey Rabideau packed up their lives in a pair of suitcases and headed for the other side of the world.
The Frederick residents landed Aug. 16 in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, where the next chapter of their lives will unfold for at least the next two years.
“This is the cleanest city I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Melany Rabideau said in a phone interview earlier this week.
“People are mandated by law to pick up trash. It’s not uncommon for people to take someone else’s trash and throw it away. It’s that collectivist mindset that I have never experienced before.”
The Rabideau’s are in Rwanda for Melany’s job as an assistant professor with the University of Global Health Equity, an organization that, as she put it, seeks to radically change the way health care is delivered around the world, with a specific focus on marginalized and underserved communities.
She broke down the ambitious mission this way: “A lot of times, people in leadership roles, people in power, end up designing from their perspective. So, it’s what they think other people want from health care. That could happen in Frederick. It could happen in Montgomery County. It can happen in Rwanda, where people design from the wrong perspective. Because the only right perspective is the patient’s perspective.”
The University of Global Health Equity, she said, seeks to make health care less transactional.
It wants leaders to bring patients into the design process, ask questions and build relationships with them. This way, “patients could have a say or community could have a say in how health care can best meet their needs, versus making all these assumptions on what worked in different places that are out of context” in the communities being served, Rabideau said.
“It seems very simple. But it’s also very radical because no one really does it,” she said. “We say we do it, but we really don’t.”
Melany Rabideau, 27, landed what she considers a dream job after an exhaustive screening process that involved nearly a dozen interviews.
A Frederick High and University of Maryland graduate, she previously worked as the director of operational excellence for Adventist HealthCare and recently got her doctorate degree in organizational leadership from Hood College.
“The only way I have been able to do this is with Corey’s support,” Rabideau said of her husband. “If I was doing this by myself, picking up and moving to the other side of the world, it would be so much more daunting.”
Corey Rabideau, 30, worked in health care administration at Gettysburg Hospital before leaving that job to move to Rwanda with Melany. He is hoping to land a job with the University of Global Health Equity as well.
“After we learned about the organization and opportunity, it was easier to accept and feel like it was a good, smart move career-wise,” he said.
The Rabideaus met 12 years ago as students at Frederick High.
“He had a car and worked at Starbucks. So, Corey came with some perks,” Melany said.
The two attended the University of Maryland together, and their interests and careers never strayed that far from each other.
“I got an internship with Wellspan Health in Pennsylvania, and Corey would come up to visit me and have lunch,” Melany said. “Everywhere I worked, it seemed if you knew me, you knew Corey. So, he started to socialize with the people I worked with, and, sooner or later, he got an internship.”
The two have traveled the world together and made previous trips to Africa. So, they were not exactly stepping outside of their comfort zone moving to Rwanda.
Already, they have made the most of their short time there, going on a safari, a gorilla trekking expedition and touring a honeybee co-op.
Corey still has to reassemble his mountain bike, which he was able to place in a separate bag and bring it with him on the 17-hour plane ride that went through Brussels.
The Rabideaus are also thrilled with how seriously Rwanda is treating COVID-19. They have received prompt results from their tests and aren’t worried about who they might be associating with.
The hardest part of the move might have been saying goodbye to their beloved cat, Annabelle, whom they have entrusted into the care of relatives.
“We look at this as a learning opportunity,” Corey said. “Now that we are here and settled for two weeks, we can actually enjoy it.”
