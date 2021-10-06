Frederick County will take part in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23, the county health department announced this week.
The drive-through event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. offers residents the opportunity to prevent medicine misuse and diversion by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to a news release.
The initiative – held at both the Former Trinity School, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick, and the Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack at 110 Airport Drive East – will also provide for the disposal of used or unused “sharps,” including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors.
The following items may be dropped off during the event:
- Prescription and over-the-counter medicines (in pill form only)
- Prescription patches
- Pet medicines (in pill form only)
At the April Drug Take Back Day event, local residents turned in nearly 446 pounds of medicine and approximately 17,331 sharps at the two collection sites in Frederick County in a four-hour period.
To protect against COVID-19, participants are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 16.3 million Americans misused prescription drugs. The study indicates the most common source of prescription pain relievers were obtained from a friend or relative (i.e. being given them, buying them or taking them without asking).
Local health officials say the drug disposal event provides an opportunity for residents to prevent drug diversion, addiction and overdose deaths by safely and securely disposing their expired and/or unwanted medications.
