Haze in Frederick
Buy Now

The Frederick cityscape peaks through a thick haze as seen from the Clustered Spires Cemetery in Frederick on Wednesday. The haze has produced poor air quality in the area as a result of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Some Frederick County residents stayed indoors Wednesday as the air quality plummeted along the East Coast due to wildfire smoke wafting through the atmosphere from Canada.

Frederick County is one of dozens of counties in the region under a code red air quality alert as a haze settled over the area. The smoke is raising levels of PM2.5, which is a pollutant in the form of a fine particulate matter.

Tags

(1) comment

MrSniper
MrSniper

“… Maryland has seen dramatic improvement in air quality in recent decades, according to MDE, and is overall the cleanest the state has ever been measured.”

Bravo to the generations of environmentalists, scientists, & engineers that have made this possible. There are efforts to roll back the progress made on this, perhaps the most fundamentally important issue, affecting life as we know it, for short term profit. We must resist this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription