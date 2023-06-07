Some Frederick County residents stayed indoors Wednesday as the air quality plummeted along the East Coast due to wildfire smoke wafting through the atmosphere from Canada.
Frederick County is one of dozens of counties in the region under a code red air quality alert as a haze settled over the area. The smoke is raising levels of PM2.5, which is a pollutant in the form of a fine particulate matter.
According to an email statement from the Maryland Department for the Environment, the conditions are highly unusual. The state's air quality has previously been affected by wildfires in other regions, but never to this degree.
The fine pollutant is the main concern, MDE said, as it can enter the lungs and bloodstream when inhaled, affecting people with chronic heart conditions.
Sports games, practices and other outdoor activities around the county were canceled as health officials recommended that people avoid staying outside for prolonged periods of time.
The Frederick Summer Swim League team Whittier Riptides canceled its swim practice Wednesday.
"We made the decision to cancel as a team as to not put anyone's health at risk," Tami Skinner, a team official, said.
The city of Frederick canceled sports events scheduled for Wednesday evening and will make future decisions each day as many summer camps start next week, according to Sean Poulin, the city's superintendent of recreation.
The county's health department is focused on sharing MDE alerts with local communities to raise awareness of the issue, Frederick County Health Department spokesperson Rissah Watkins said.
She said the department has been in touch with other agencies in the county.
The divisions and departments in Frederick County government have been asked to be mindful of how the air quality may affect residents and employees who must work outdoors, Vivian Laxton, a county spokesperson, wrote in an email.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Frederick Health had not seen a significant increase in patient admissions due to the air-quality concerns, according to Josh Faust, a spokesperson for the hospital.
Faust said the hospital recommends that people avoid going outdoors if possible and limit outdoor activities. If people in sensitive groups — including older people and those with respiratory problems — experience difficulty breathing or irritation, they should stay indoors or contact the appropriate medical professionals.
MDE said it will continue to monitor the situation and urges people to limit time outdoors, avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and follow the air-quality forecasts to stay updated on the issue.
The county encourages those who live or work in the county to sign up for emergency alerts to get important information, Laxton wrote.
The current poor conditions notwithstanding, Maryland has seen dramatic improvement in air quality in recent decades, according to MDE, and is overall the cleanest the state has ever been measured.
“… Maryland has seen dramatic improvement in air quality in recent decades, according to MDE, and is overall the cleanest the state has ever been measured.”
Bravo to the generations of environmentalists, scientists, & engineers that have made this possible. There are efforts to roll back the progress made on this, perhaps the most fundamentally important issue, affecting life as we know it, for short term profit. We must resist this.
