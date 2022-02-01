Frederick Health has added a prostate cancer treatment clinic to its James M. Stockman Cancer Institute on Opposumtown Pike, creating a central hub where newly diagnosed patients will be able to consult providers with expertise in several different medical areas, according to Frederick Health officials.
At the health system’s new Prostate Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic, patients will be able to see all of their doctors on the same day and at the same location without having to schedule multiple appointments or travel out of the area, Frederick Health wrote in a Monday news release.
“This new multi-disciplinary clinic will improve not only the coordination and treatment for the patients, but also the overall patient experience,” Dr. Heather Chalfin, the Frederick Health Medical Group urologic oncologist surgeon overseeing the program, said in the release.
Chalfin, who participated in similar clinics with Johns Hopkins and the National Institutes of Health before coming to Frederick Health, added the health system hopes to use the new center to expand clinical trial options for patients. This will give them a “diverse range of treatment options” that aren’t normally offered right there in their community, she said.
At the center, a nurse navigator will help guide patients through the scheduled process. Patients will hear about treatment options and Frederick Health will screen them to offer genetic testing, when appropriate, that same day.
Patients at the clinic will also be able to ask questions, seek guidance on what treatment would work best for their needs and obtain a second opinion on their current treatment plan, according to the release.
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among men. The American Cancer Society estimates about 34,500 people will die from the disease in 2022 and about 268,490 new patients will be diagnosed.
“Ensuring that patients can attend all of their appointments in a single day helps ease the burden of an already stressful time,” Chalfin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.