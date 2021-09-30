All Frederick Health employees are in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination policy the health care system implemented earlier this month, Frederick Health officials announced Thursday.
Over the summer, the health care system announced all Frederick Health staff members and volunteers would be required to be vaccinated against the virus — or else be tested weekly for COVID-19 if they received a medical or religious exemption — by Sept. 1. All new hires and volunteers had to start following the new guidelines in August.
Of the health care system’s over 3,300 employees, 94 percent — including 100 percent of its volunteers and 97 percent of its medical staff — were either fully vaccinated or in the process of completing a two-dose vaccination series as of Wednesday.
Before the system’s new policy went into effect, roughly 83 percent of its employees were vaccinated, a number “well above the average for most health care systems,” according to a Thursday news release.
More than 200 employees were granted medical or religious exemptions from receiving the vaccine, according to Frederick Health CEO and President Tom Kleinhanzl. All agreed to comply with weekly testing and personal protective equipment requirements.
Additionally, all members of the system’s board of directors are compliant with the vaccination policy, Kleinhanzl said in an interview with The Frederick News-Post on Thursday.
“This has been an important lift for our organization,” he said. “We’re proud of what’s been accomplished here.”
Since the policy was announced over the summer, he said, less than 10 employees chose to quit rather than comply with it. The system lost no volunteers, he said.
“We’ve had almost 3,300 employees all get aligned on this policy in a way that shows that not only are we keeping the community safe when they come to our facilities, but we’re keeping each other safe and the workplace safe and the culture of the organization safe,” he said. “That’s the positive side of the story that I hope doesn’t get lost in the fact that less than 10 people resigned.”
Requests for medical exemptions needed to be reviewed and approved by the employee’s caregiver, Kleinhanzl said. A committee chaired by the head of pastoral care at the system was charged with reviewing requests for religious exemptions.
To encourage people to get vaccinated, Kleinhanzl said the system “did a lot of education” — with groups as well as individuals — and made shots readily available. The system has also tried to make the weekly testing process for those who received exemptions as streamlined as possible, Kleinhanzl said.
“It’s been a team effort, in line with our values, and I’m proud of our staff that, like I said, have done an incredible job,” he said. “Honestly, it’s nice to have this in the rearview mirror, if you will, in the fall, before October, as we’re beginning to get into what is normally our busiest time of year.”
As of Thursday, 63 percent of Frederick County’s total population was fully vaccinated. Thirty people were hospitalized in the county — including five people in the intensive care unit — as of Wednesday.
Three new deaths were reported in the county Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 356.
Kleinhanzl described the situation at Frederick Health Hospital as “busy, but not full.” Hospitalizations are on a downward trend in the county and across the state, he said, a sign that “we’re entering into the downside of the curve for delta cases being admitted.”
That’s very positive news from a staffing perspective, he said. Like health care systems across the state and the country, Frederick Health has seen an uptick in position vacancy rates during the pandemic as employees cope with child care challenges and others wrought by the coronavirus, he said. As of August, the system’s vacancy rate was 14 percent, Frederick Health spokesman Josh Faust shared Thursday.
Kleinhanzl urged those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.
“That still remains the best way for us to end this together,” he said.
