Through the end of January, a towering evergreen on the front lawn of Frederick Health Village will illuminate the night sky with white, gold and red twinkling lights in a visualization of contributions made to the Frederick Health Auxiliary’s scholarship fund.
Every year, the fund provides assistance to local high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in the health services and who volunteer with a health care organization. In the last three years, all proceeds from the auxiliary’s Tree of Lights fundraising campaign have gone toward financing scholarships for these students, providing a total of 255 young people with over $193,000.
The Tree of Lights fundraising campaign has been running for 32 years, said Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl. Initially, the auxiliary used money raised through the initiative to help the health care system purchase equipment and to chip in on other projects.
“But as the needs of the health care organization changed, as always, the auxiliary changed with us and really focused on a priority for us,” Kleinhanzl said, “which is the health care workforce of the future.”
Each year, the auxiliary sends the application for the scholarship fund to Frederick County public high school counselors, who then distribute the form to their students, said Frederick Health Auxiliary President Pat Ray.
Last year, the organization received applications from about 37 students and ultimately provided seven scholarships for a total of $12,000.
“The only good thing about COVID was that everybody was doing classes online, so they all had to check their emails every day,” Ray said, making Kleinhanzl chuckle. “So we got a lot of wonderful applicants from high schools that we normally don’t [receive applications from].”
The auxiliary will be accepting donations to the scholarship fund until the end of January, Ray said. To contribute, visit frederickhealth.org/about/volunteering/tree-of-lights.
