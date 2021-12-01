Registration is now open for a public input session the Frederick Health Care Coalition, Frederick Health and Frederick County Health Department will host next month to seek feedback on the top five public health priorities in the county.
These priorities will be selected from a list of the current top 11 public health priorities in the county at the Health Care Coalition’s Jan. 5 board meeting, Malcolm Furgol, executive director of the Health Care Coalition, wrote in an email. The decision will be made based on data from this year’s Community Health Needs Assessment survey, focus groups and other locally available health data, Furgol wrote.
The county’s five public health priorities will be shared before the public input session, and participants will be asked to select the issue that most interests them, according to a Wednesday news release. Subject matter experts will share information on each of the priorities during the meeting, then smaller break-out groups will discuss each issue and ways to address them.
Afterward, each group will share their conclusions and talk about next steps, according to the release. The participation and feedback of community members will help determine the county’s final public health priorities for the next three-year cycle, the release read.
The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. Those interested in participating should register by Jan. 12 at bit.ly/32FMJql. All community members are welcome, according to a flyer shared by the Health Department, local health care system and Health Care Coalition.
