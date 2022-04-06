Frederick Health is donating 1,200 pounds of medical supplies to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, the health system announced this week.
Staff are partnering with Project C.U.R.E., a Denver, Colorado-based relief organization that distributes donated medical supplies around the world. Non-perishable items from the health system’s supply inventory will be shipped to Eastern Europe.
Five pallets stacked with huge cardboard boxes sat in the health system’s warehouse at Frederick Health Village Tuesday afternoon, ready to be transported to the war-torn country some 5,000 miles away. Signs made from white printer paper hung from each container, labeling their contents “DONATIONS.”
Like most health systems nationwide, Frederick Health experienced shortages in personal protective equipment in the early stages of the pandemic. Since then, though, the local health system been able to stockpile supplies, said Frederick Health Supply Chain Director Mike Ewing.
That’s partly because of the Frederick community’s generosity, said Jeff Weaver, supply chain operations manager at the health system. As county residents donated medical supplies to Frederick Health, the health system was able to beef up its inventory of personal protective equipment and other supplies.
He described Frederick Health’s collaboration with Project C.U.R.E. as a “pay it forward.”
“The community gave it to us, so now we’re giving it to another community,’ Weaver said.
Although the health system has a surplus of equipment, it recognizes that disruptions continue to affect the global supply chain, Ewing said. Frederick Health is cognizant of the balance it has to strike: taking care of the Frederick County community while using its excess to “give back” to other communities in need.
After speaking with Project C.U.R.E.’s procurement director about what medical supplies are most needed in Ukraine, Frederick Health packed items such as masks, surgical equipment, gauze, gloves, medical thermometers, scrubs and lab coats.
It’s been over a month since Russia’s siege on Ukraine began at 4 a.m. on Feb. 24. As of midnight of April 2, Russia’s army had killed at least 1,417 civilians in the county and injured another 2,038, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Actual casualties are believed to be considerably higher, since information from areas experiencing intense hostilities has been delayed and many reports are pending corroboration, according to the United Nations.
As of March 30, Project C.U.R.E. has sent eight emergency relief air shipments to Ukraine, with more on the way every week, according to the nonprofit’s website.
“We’re just happy to be part of that,” Ewing said.
