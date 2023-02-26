When Dawn Miskell, 41, lost her father six years ago, her friends didn’t know how to talk about it with her.
They weren’t comfortable broaching the subject of her father’s death unless she brought it up. And it made the grieving process more difficult, she said.
As she made herself a cup of tea before the start of a book club meeting on Sunday, Miskell, who is an only child, was eager to hear what about people’s experiences with death, including how they’ve dealt with tragedy in their own lives.
“I’m hoping to find a community. Just people that are willing to talk about [death] and aren’t afraid of it,” she said. “Maybe that means that I’m dealing with people who are older than me, but maybe then I bring that back to people that are younger.”
Sunday was the second meeting of the Bucket List Book Club, a partnership between Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick County Public Libraries and the bookstore Curious Iguana, that brings people together to discuss death and its impact on how people live.
Talking about death helps people to support each other, Miskell said, and it makes people less afraid of the subject.
The Bucket List Book Club meets about once a month at Frederick Health Hospice at Frederick Health Village. The book selection for January’s meeting was “The Unwinding of the Miracle” by Julie Yip-Williams, and this month’s book was “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.
The book club is scheduled to meet through June, but Kaili van Waveren, bereavement care supervisor for Frederick Health Hospice, said, “We’re planning on doing this for as long as people are interested.”
People who want to participate don’t have to read the books either, she said.
“The more time we spend thinking about our own mortality — the fact that we’re going to die — the more fully we can live,” van Waveren said. “When you realize that this is all finite, then you have to make the most of it.”
Her hope is that people leave the book club meetings with a deepened sense of comfort toward exploring “some subject matters that can feel really challenging sometimes,” she said.
Before Sunday’s meeting started, Nancy Davies, who will be 82 in March, said, “I wanna be able to learn how people deal with life when they’re older, because it’s really hard.”
“I also think that I have a lot to contribute, because I’ve lived a long life,” she said. “You gotta give back.”
Davies was one of about two dozen people at the meeting. Davies has lost two husbands, one nearly 30 years ago and the other just three years ago, and she sat at a table with several other women who had lost their husbands.
Each table of people was given a set of questions to spark conversation — like, “If you could go back in time, and relive and witness any one experience, when would you choose?”
Davies, like others at her table, said she would revisit one of the final moments she had with her husband. The women spoke of the warning signs they saw before their husband had a medical emergency and the longing they had to hold their husband one last time.
The objective for the book club was to get people to engage in difficult conversations about death and the end of people’s lives, said Carlos Graveran, the executive director of Frederick Health Hospice.
“As a society, we don’t like to talk about death and dying,” Graveran said.
The end becomes more difficult and painful for people and their families when conversations about death begin too late, Graveran said. Emotions can boil over and people can have a difficult time coming to terms with their own death or the death of someone they love, he said.
While the meetings take place at Frederick Health Hospice, most of the people who’ve attended the book club haven’t had a loved one in hospice care, Graveran said.
“We’re still providing care,” he said, “because it’s our mission to provide care for the entire community, not just those who sign up for hospice.”
