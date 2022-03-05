For Frederick Health Hospice staff, getting to Larry Stambaugh’s house earlier this winter was an uphill climb.
The driveway leading up to the home Stambaugh shared on top of a mountaintop in Emmitsburg with his wife, Ruth, stretched nearly 1,000 feet of winding, steep terrain. When it rained, the pathway’s dirt would turn into a thick, heavy mud that made it almost impossible for health care staff to reach the couple.
Though the local ambulance company and a kind neighbor, John Eiker, often helped caregivers traverse the nearly inaccessible roadway, hospice staff were concerned they wouldn’t be able to reach their patient during an emergency. And calling on the ambulance company and Eiker to help them up the driveway might not be an option in the middle of the night.
“That’s what really prompted us to say, ‘Hey, we need to think outside the box here,’ ” said Carlos Graveran, executive director of Frederick Health Hospice.
In early February, about a month after Stambaugh entered hospice care, Frederick Health Hospice partnered with local businesses to pave the patient’s driveway. From start to finish, the project took less than five days to complete. Thanks to the support of local business owners, hospice spokeswoman Kate Burke estimated final construction costs came to around $5,000 — much less than the initial price tag of $20,000.
Stambaugh died on Feb. 23 at the age of 78. But for long after her husband’s death, Ruth Stambaugh will be able to get up and down their driveway with ease, Graveran said — and that’s all possible because of “hospice, and a caring and giving community.”
Hospice first looked into the possibility of relocating Stambaugh, a lifelong Frederick County resident who worked in a Rocky Ridge auto body shop and owned a trucking business. But he didn’t want to leave his home — a structure he had built himself and lived in for 40 years.
Since Stambaugh and his wife didn’t have the financial means to repair their driveway themselves, Graveran reached out to Jimmy Remsburg, the owner of Remsburg Paving and a long-time supporter of Frederick Health Hospice.
When Remsburg sent a crew out to the Stambaugh house to assess the work that needed to be done, Graveran said, their work truck got stuck in the mud.
“That’s when I knew that this was a pretty serious thing,” Graveran said.
Remsburg and his team initially projected the project would cost over $20,000 — the kind of money that hospice doesn’t have, Graveran said. But Remsburg agreed to waive some of the fees his company would normally charge to help with the project.
“No one should have to worry about access to health care,” the business owner said in a Frederick Health Hospice news release.
To further bring down the cost, Laurel Hill Quarry donated the materials needed to pave the driveway.
The project’s final balance was covered by Frederick Health Hospice’s Sunshine Fund.
Named in the memory of Kelly “Sunshine” Gloyd — the late wife of Frederick business owner Jim Gloyd — the fund helps caregivers ensure that their patients’ basic needs are met. It covers the cost of supplies such as food, clothing, bedsheets and other essentials.
“I can’t think of a better use of Sunshine Fund money than to help repair this driveway so hospice can continue providing care to Mr. Stambaugh in his home,” Jim Gloyd said in the news release.
Throughout the couple’s lives, Larry and Ruth Stambaugh have been involved in charitable efforts in Emmitsburg. But Ruth said she never had an idea of how good it would feel to be on the receiving end of such help.
“How can we even explain how much this means to have all these people make it possible to be able to keep Larry at home?” she said in the hospice news release.
Paving a patient’s driveway isn’t something Frederick Health Hospice would usually be involved in, Graveran said — the health care provider usually doesn’t deal with heavy construction projects. Still, it felt nice to be able to rally a community together to help a family, he said.
“Hospice is a wonderful resource to the community that a lot of people are frightened of just because of the word,” he said. “This is a really good example of how we provide care not only for the patient, but for the family.”
“So,” Graveran continued, “I would just encourage people to reach out to hospice earlier and not to be afraid.”
