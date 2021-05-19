A steel beam covered in black and green signatures from the people who supported Frederick Health Hospital’s expansion will physically support the hospital’s roof as it ushers in a new era of critical care services.
The beam signing and raising Wednesday morning marked a milestone in the construction project underway at the hospital. The $45.8 million undertaking includes expanding and redesigning the adult and pediatric emergency departments, enlarging the behavioral health treatment space, enhancing the intensive care unit and increasing access to cardiac services.
Since before COVID-19, the hospital leadership has dreamed of the expansion, according to Robin Rose, vice president of development.
“We realized that there was an increasing need for critical care services in the hospital. We’re a growing and aging community,” Rose said in an interview. “COVID has reinforced what a great decision it was to expand our critical care.”
The hospital’s intensive care unit is about 20 years old, according to Rose, and part of the ER hadn’t been renovated for some time.
Amid the sounds of construction outside the hospital’s green entrance, hospital President Tom Kleinhanzl signaled to the crew to lift the steel beam into the air during Wednesday’s ceremony.
“Everyone here today that was able to sign the beam ... obviously will live in perpetuity in this building where we care for so many people,” he told a crowd of a few dozen supporters gathered in the parking lot.
Cheryl Cioffi, senior vice president and chief operating officer, estimates the expansion and renovation will be complete in December 2023. She said the goal is to improve the patients’ and their family’s experience while making existing services more efficient. Frederick’s emergency department is the eighth busiest out of 47 hospitals across the state, according to Cioffi.
“This project ensures that our hospital is well-prepared for the future needs of this community,” Cioffi told the crowd.
There will be two more ICU beds, and each room will have a full, private bathroom, Cioffi said in an interview. Rooms will also come with an area for family to more comfortably visit their loved ones.
Pediatric services will be relocated from the other side of the hospital to the front entrance for easier access.
“When patients come in experiencing an emergency, they’ll go left for adult and right for pediatrics,” Cioffi told the News-Post.
For those experiencing a behavioral health crisis, patients should find added beds and a more therapeutic environment with safety enhancements, according to Cioffi.
Cardiac services will benefit from an additional lab on a new floor, she said.
To make the vision a reality, the hospital endeavors to raise a little less than $15 million. Of the approximately $6 million they’ve secured since July 2019, $1 million came from volunteers who help keep the hospital running.
“We work everywhere in the hospital, so we see that we needed an increase in the ICU,” said Pat Ray, auxiliary president of volunteer services. “So, when this project came up, we were thrilled to be able to pledge $1 million.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.