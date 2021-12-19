To help keep staff members’ spirits up during the latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick Health hosted a food drive last week in the parking lot outside Common Market to collect snacks, drinks and other treats for the workers.
Employees at the largest health care system in the county have been on the frontlines of responding to the virus for 22 months, said Frederick Health Vice President and Chief Development Officer Robin Rose. There have only been a handful of days when there hasn’t been a COVID-19 patient being treated in the hospital.
Although others in the community are back at work or school and are moving on with their lives, health care workers have continued to witness the brunt of the virus, Rose said — and it’s only getting worse.
“We thought it would be nice to try to do something for our staff — and not just the nurses and the physicians, but also our housekeeping staff, our dietary staff, as well as our physician offices,” she said, “to show them that the community still cares, and the community still appreciates what they’re doing.”
As hospitalizations surge in Frederick County and across the country from the virus, burnout is high among health care staffers, Rose said.
So, on Wednesday, the health care system worked with Manning Media, Inc. and Common Market to collect supplies for staff members. By the time the event was over, the partners had gathered boxes of snacks, bags of fruit and lots of water, coffee, energy drinks and candies, Rose said.
The health system’s development team then worked with the service excellence team to distribute the items to the break rooms of departments and units throughout the hospital, Rose said. The development team and its partners also raised more than $1,000 in gift cards and several hundreds of dollars in cash to go toward health care workers, Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust added.
The health system will be able to treat its workers to lunch in the future with the gift cards, Rose said, and the money will go into a “resiliency fund” to be used to do other nice things for employees.
There will be a donation box outside of the Frederick Health Development Office at 405 W. Seventh St. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays where people can drop other “goodies” for workers at the health system, Rose said. Or, people can visit frederickhealth.org/healthcareheroes to donate to the resiliency fund.
“We’re just so appreciative of our community, and we are making sure that our employees know the community supports them and appreciates them,” Rose said.
