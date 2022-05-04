Frederick Health has been designated one of America’s top 100 hospitals for the third year in a ranking created by health care information company Healthgrades Operating Company Inc.
This ranking places the county’s largest hospital among the top 2% of all hospitals nationwide for clinical care and patient outcomes across treatment of the most common conditions and procedures, according to a Frederick Health news release on Monday.
“Being named one of America’s 100 best hospitals, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is a true testament to the skill and dedication of our award-winning team,” Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said in the release. “I am very proud of what Frederick Health has been able to accomplish and of the continued care that we bring to our families, friends, neighbors, and community.”
To assess hospital performance, Denver, Colorado-based Healthgrades reviewed patient outcomes from more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions, according to the news release.
Between 2018 and 2020, patients treated in hospitals recognized by Healthgrades as the country’s 100 best had a 25.4% lower risk of dying on average than those that did not receive this recognition, according to the release.
If all hospitals performed similarly to Frederick Health and other facilities ranked as the best hospitals in America, according to the release, 162,830 lives could have potentially been saved from 2018 to 2020.
This year, Frederick Health was also recognized by Healthgrades as among the 100 best hospitals in America for stroke care, spine surgery and prostate surgery and was the only hospital in Maryland to be recognized in the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal surgery and gastrointestinal care, according to the release.
