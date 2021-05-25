A nonprofit organization that assists people experiencing homelessness will continue to work with the city of Frederick to address the complicated issue in the city.
Representatives from the group Global Necessity met with officials from the city during an event where protesters spent Friday night at the park in front of City Hall.
While camping in City Hall Park violates the city’s camping ordinance, and the park is closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., the city provided outreach, support, food and other services to the participants of the protest organized by the social justice group Frederick United.
In a release Tuesday, the city said it remains committed to working with the residents who are in need of being housed to improve the care the city and its allies provide.
Meanwhile, representatives from Global Necessity met with Ramenta Cottrell, director of the city’s Division of Housing and Human Services, in what Global Necessity cofounder Talia Ramey said was a good discussion.
“We’re definitely moving forward,” Ramey said.
Cottrell was able to meet with some of the protesters and hear their complaints, she said.
The group plans to continue meetings with the city to discuss things such as the best way to use funds for rapid rehousing of people who need it, said April Sandi, Global Necessity’s cofounder.
They’ve definitely made some progress, she said, but she wants to see more conversations with people experiencing homelessness to give them a chance to discuss the various issues they face.
“I know we’re all working around the clock and talking around the clock to resolve some of these issues,” Sandi said.
She took issue with the city statement’s description of Global Necessity as one of the organizers of the protest, saying it was organized by Frederick United, and Global Necessity was just there to help mediate and make sure everything went smoothly.
Sandi said she told the city numerous times that Global Necessity wasn’t an organizer of the event.
She also felt the statement downplayed some of the concerns of the protesters, such as complaints about the shelter the city uses.
But she said they’ll continue to work with the city to try and help the people who need it.
