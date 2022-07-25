At-home COVID-19 tests manufactured in Frederick by Ellume are being offered to blind and low-vision Americans through a free White House distribution program.
The federal program, launched last month, provides up to 24 Ellume tests per person shipped through the United States Postal Service.
Ellume’s test is the only one available that is sufficiently accessible to blind and low-vision people, according to the National Federation of the Blind.
The test requires a smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity. Consumers download the Ellume app, which will connect to the test stick and automatically read out results.
The technology can also read step-by-step instructions out loud. It eliminates the need for low-vision people to squint at instructional manuals or try to interpret faint lines on a test stick, Ellume said in a press release this month.
The test components — like the dropper and the swab — are also larger and easier to grip, the company said.
“Ellume is incredibly proud to help make at-home COVID testing more accessible. For too long, Americans who are blind or have low vision have struggled to take advantage of this vital tool in the pandemic,” Sean Parsons, the company’s founder and CEO, said in the release. “We support the White House program to make our digital tests readily available for the blind or low vision community.”
The company worked with the National Federation of the Blind to update all its online labeling to be compatible with screen reader technology, according to the release.
“By working together, we have forever enhanced the accessibility of at-home-testing products for blind Americans, and we are excited for our continued collaboration,” National Federation of the Blind President Mark Riccobono said in a statement.
Ellume, an Australian company, opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Frederick in March.
The 215,000-square-foot facility can produce about half a million COVID-19 tests per day.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The company is fulfilling a $230 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to produce at-home COVID-19 test kits.{/div}
