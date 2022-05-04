Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor has tested positive for COVID-19, but his symptoms are mild, the city government said Wednesday.
Also, Alderwoman Katie Nash has a breakthrough case of the virus.
O’Connor tested positive on Wednesday morning and is in isolation at his home, according to a press release from the city.
Alderman Kelly Russell announced O'Connor's illness at Wednesday's aldermen workshop, which included a noticeable increase from recent weeks in mask use by aldermen, city staff members, and visitors.
Nash, the president pro tem of the board, would normally lead a meeting in the mayor's absence, but she also was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. Russell chaired the meeting instead.
Nash appeared at the meeting remotely, and wrote in a text message Wednesday that she had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.
O'Connor will work remotely until he is cleared to return to City Hall, the city's press release said.
“He remains in good spirits but is experiencing mild symptoms that will keep him off today’s scheduled workshop,” the press release said.
The city said O’Connor is working with contact tracers to notify people who have been around him this week.
The mayor has frequently warned people during his public comments at workshops and meetings that the pandemic is not over, urging them to get vaccinated, to socially distance when possible and wear masks in crowded settings.
“This serves as another reminder of the seriousness of this global pandemic and the ongoing challenges that remain,” O’Connor said in the press release. “Despite being vaccinated and boosted and our community being in a state of low transmission, breakthrough infections remain a real concern.”
Actually, this is good news. Mild symptoms. The vaccines are working. In today's print edition the positivity rate is over 8 percent but the number of hospitalizations are 4 with none in the ICU. The curve has been flattened and stomped on.
