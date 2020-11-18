Mayor O'Connor Covid
Buy Now

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor did a televised briefing to the community Tuesday morning regarding prevention restrictions in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor did not announce any new regulations but outlined those recently put in place at the state and county level.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

With cases of COVID-19 rising in the city and across Frederick County, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor reminded residents Wednesday to continue taking steps to fight the spread of the disease.

Residents should continue to wear masks or face coverings, wash their hands, maintain appropriate social distance from other people and stay home when they can, O'Connor said during a briefing Wednesday morning.

“I'm asking you today to commit to actions that keep you and our community safe,” O'Connor said.

He reiterated restrictions put in place by the state and county in recent days, including rules that limit establishments selling food and beverages to 50 percent capacity, and require anyone 5 and older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors in places where they can't consistently maintain a 6-foot distance from people outside their households.

Beginning Friday, bars and restaurants will have to end in-person service at 10 p.m., although O'Connor noted that carryout and delivery options would still be available after 10 p.m.

City buildings remain closed to the public, although the William R. Talley Recreation Center is open for members, with capacity restrictions in place, O'Connor said.

He acknowledged that limits on social gatherings are frustrating as the holiday season approaches, noting that he likely won't see his two daughters for Thanksgiving.

But O'Connor said the steps are necessary to help fight the rise in cases.

“This pandemic is far from over,” he said.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!