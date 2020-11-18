With cases of COVID-19 rising in the city and across Frederick County, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor reminded residents Wednesday to continue taking steps to fight the spread of the disease.
Residents should continue to wear masks or face coverings, wash their hands, maintain appropriate social distance from other people and stay home when they can, O'Connor said during a briefing Wednesday morning.
“I'm asking you today to commit to actions that keep you and our community safe,” O'Connor said.
He reiterated restrictions put in place by the state and county in recent days, including rules that limit establishments selling food and beverages to 50 percent capacity, and require anyone 5 and older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors in places where they can't consistently maintain a 6-foot distance from people outside their households.
Beginning Friday, bars and restaurants will have to end in-person service at 10 p.m., although O'Connor noted that carryout and delivery options would still be available after 10 p.m.
City buildings remain closed to the public, although the William R. Talley Recreation Center is open for members, with capacity restrictions in place, O'Connor said.
He acknowledged that limits on social gatherings are frustrating as the holiday season approaches, noting that he likely won't see his two daughters for Thanksgiving.
But O'Connor said the steps are necessary to help fight the rise in cases.
“This pandemic is far from over,” he said.
