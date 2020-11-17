Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor will give a briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the impacts of COVID-19 on the city's operations and the community.
The briefing comes after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced new restrictions Tuesday as a result of rising numbers of COVID cases in the state.
It can be seen on the city's Channel 99, streamed on Channel 99 on the city's website or streamed on Facebook live.
