Frederick will provide grants to help nonprofit organizations help residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will give grants of up to $10,000 to organizations, with the grants selected by a committee of government officials and city staff and funded with $200,000 from the city’s general fund balance.
The mayor and aldermen discussed the framework of the proposal, whose details still need to be finalized, at a workshop Wednesday. A vote by the aldermen to approve it will likely be scheduled for May 21.
Organizations would only be allowed to get one grant.
The committee will consist of two aldermen, a staff member from Mayor Michael O’Connor’s office, and one member each from the city’s Budget and Purchasing and Legal offices.
The money would not be available for capital projects, but for programs that organizations are actively using to help people affected by the pandemic, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, who helped develop the idea along with Gayon Sampson, O’Connor’s Executive Assistant.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked whether they should set some general categories, such as health or education, to try and identify specific gaps in funding that they can fill.
“One could say everything is COVID-19 related now,” he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he supports a broad definition of how the fund can be used, and the committee can appropriately vet the various applications.
The $200,000 to be allocated will go fast, and specifics will help provide accountability, fairness, and transparency and make sure the money provides the most impact, said Alderman Roger Wilson.
He suggested education, health, and providing food as possible areas to focus on.
Several aldermen supported a $10,000 limit on grants, while Alderwoman Kelly Russell proposed $2,500 or $5,000 to help the money go as far as it can.
Russell also expressed concerns about aldermen sitting on the committee, saying either the full board should get a vote on the appropriations or none should.
There shouldn’t be less than a quorum of the aldermen making funding decisions, she said. A quorum would require at least three of the five members.
Applications would be received on a rolling basis, with organizations providing tax and financial information, a summary of how the money would be used, what percentage of their clients are city residents, and other information with their application.
The committee would review applications on a weekly basis, and forward recommendations to the mayor’s office for a review.
Successful applicants would sign a memorandum of understanding with the city on the money’s use.
(2) comments
Absolutely ridiculous. Put the City’s money toward the budget shortfalls that will be occurring this year and for the next several years. Let foundations, religious institutions, and individual donors help the non-profits. An alternative is that the mayor and aldermen could donate their remaining salaries for fiscal year 2020.
[thumbup]
