While the Frederick Rescue Mission officially called its Friday afternoon charitable event the “Golden Mile Giveaway,” one of the event’s organizers described it as a “one-stop-shop of love.”
The large-scale giveaway program was held between 1 and 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Home Depot and Warehouse Cinemas on Frederick’s Golden Mile. The event brought organizations together to provide groceries, clothing, COVID-19 vaccines and HIV testing.
Arnold Farlow, executive director for the Frederick Rescue Mission, said the giveaway fell squarely in line with the organization’s faith-based focus.
“The Mission is about changing lives now and for eternity, so if you’re hungry, if you’ve got immediate needs, it’s about getting people in the right direction,” Farlow said.
Jasmine Sneed, partnership development director for the Frederick Rescue Mission, agreed with Farlow and said giveaways like Friday’s are a good way to help meet people’s needs.
This is the second time the Frederick Rescue Mission has hosted such a giveaway, with the first occurring at Christmastime last year. The Friday effort distributed goods to 367 cars full of people, about 70 more than their Christmastime event, Sneed said.
The giveaway was necessary after I Believe In Me, another Frederick County nonprofit organization, switched models and stopped providing such food drops, Sneed said.
“We thought, ‘Let’s see, how do we come back out and support this community in this way?’” Sneed said. “And at Christmas, when we brought the personal care items and the clothing and the coats, they flew off our racks and our tables, and we said, ‘We have got to do that again.’”
The Rescue Mission and its partners gave away an array of items, including produce, meat and packaged groceries, along with clothing and dozens of personal hygiene items. Farlow said the items would be given away with no questions asked, taking individuals at their word that they need help in a time of soaring inflation rates.
The Golden Mile Alliance’s board members volunteered their time Friday to help distribute the items. They were joined by a number of representatives from the Frederick County Health Department.
Those coming for items could simply get groceries in a drive-thru lane, get out of their car to peruse the clothes or take part in the healthcare programs.
Ken Melnick and Dea Dorsey of the Frederick Health Department’s Communicable Disease and Preparedness Program said providing free HIV testing is especially important since Maryland has especially high rates of transmission, particularly in the area around Baltimore.
Getting the message out about HIV helps break down the stigma around the disease, helping people avoid it and get treatment if they do get it, Melnick said.
“We try to push the U=U message, which means ‘undetectable is untransmittable,’” Melnick said. “It’s to sort of tamp down on the stigma that people have about HIV, so they’re not fearful and get more information.”
“U=U” comes from clinical evidence which has shown people who have been diagnosed with HIV who are able to get to an undetectable viral load through therapy programs are unable to transmit the disease any longer, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
As COVID-19 levels start to drop, Melnick said he hopes the Health Department is able to provide more testing pop-ups in the future.
The Asian American Center of Frederick was on-site in part to provide translation services. The center’s executive director, Elizabeth Chung, said events like Friday’s are not only about meeting immediate needs, but about preventing more health problems in the future.
“This is about the social determinants of health, which means, ‘What are the social factors that are impacting health?’” Chung said. “Health is not just the absence of disease… When you’re looking at the well-being of your community, you need to look at all of the factors. So this type of event addresses many, many of the factors, such as food, the resources for housing, access to healthcare.”
The event shows the goodness in the hearts of the Frederick community, Chung said.
“It’s a one-stop-shop of love,” she said. “All these nonprofits, all these agencies working together, we’re all one big family. …And a one-stop-shop for love is a very economical way of addressing or promoting the health, the wealth of the community, in one spot, under one roof.”
Charitable efforts have a long history in the Frederick community, Farlow said.
“Frederick is a very generous community,” he said. “During the Civil War, Frederick opened up this whole place to care for the dying and wounded, so that is part of Frederick’s DNA, to reach out and care. I’ve lived in different communities before, but I’ve never seen a community like Frederick.”
