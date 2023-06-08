A cascade of closures and cancellations was announced Thursday as a thick haze continued to blanket Frederick County.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments issued a code purple air quality advisory for the region Thursday morning. This is the first time the region has recorded a day in this category due to fine particle pollution, the council wrote in its statement.
The council's code purple advisory means the air quality conditions have reached an unhealthy level for everyone, not just sensitive groups.
It is the second-worst level out of six. Maroon, or "hazardous," is the worst, followed by purple, which is "very unhealthy," then red, which is "unhealthy."
Wildfire smoke from Canada has swept across the East Coast, significantly reducing air quality across the region.
The Frederick Keys, who played Wednesday evening, cancelled their Thursday morning game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers out of caution, citing the poor air quality.
"This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind, in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen today," the team wrote on its website.
Additionally, Alive @ Five, a weekly outdoor happy hour in downtown Frederick, was canceled on Thursday due to the unsafe air quality.
"As much as we'd like to have fun listening to New Orleans Zydeco with Zachary Smith and the Dixie Power Trio and you this evening, hazardous air conditions say nope!" the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which organizes the event, wrote on Facebook.
The city of Frederick canceled all of Thursday's scheduled outdoor programming, according to Sean Poulin, the city's superintendent of recreation.
Various community pools across the county, including in the city of Frederick, Whittier, and Brunswick, also closed for the day for safety reasons.
The Environmental Protection Agency is advising those in sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung problems, older adults and children, to avoid all physical activity outdoors. Others should avoid long or intense outdoor activities and consider staying indoors.
The Council of Governments advised that people turn off lights and electronics when not in use to keep homes cool, avoid lawnmowing or use an electric lawnmower, and limit driving.
(1) comment
I was at they Keys Wed. night. Agreed it was bad, smart to cancel. Still had a good time but my allergies went crazy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.