Hazy Stadium
Buy Now

Due to poor air quality in Frederick and the broader region, The Frederick Keys cancelled their Thursday game, which was scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A cascade of closures and cancellations was announced Thursday as a thick haze continued to blanket Frederick County.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments issued a code purple air quality advisory for the region Thursday morning. This is the first time the region has recorded a day in this category due to fine particle pollution, the council wrote in its statement.

Tags

(1) comment

joelp77440
joelp77440

I was at they Keys Wed. night. Agreed it was bad, smart to cancel. Still had a good time but my allergies went crazy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription