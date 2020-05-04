On the evening of April 30, The Frederick News-Post moderated a town hall with county leaders in the government, health and business communities. The 90-minute "Frederick Together Town Hall" wasn't enough to get all of our reader questions answered. So, this week, each panelist on the town hall will answer additional questions from our readers.
Our first Q&A session was with County Executive Jan Gardner. Today, we direct questions to Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor.
Q: In what ways will Frederick emerge stronger from this experience? In what ways will we struggle to recover?
O'Connor: The kindness and ability of the community to come together during this pandemic is something that I know will continue to bond and strengthen our community. Frederick is a place where people respond; they respond with empathy, with kindness, and with intention. Having that at the roots of our town is something that will continue to make Frederick a strong community. That being said, we know not all businesses will make it through. We know that individuals will feel the impacts of this for months and years to come. Lost wages and safety nets, child care issues, and more will continue to impact our community well into reopening.
Q: The federal government has provided most of the response to stabilize incomes and businesses. Is there a role for local governments to help their economies? If so, what is it?
O'Connor: We are committed as a municipal government to support our community. We have pushed back the due dates for bills. We have mobilized our food bank program. We have offered micro-grants to businesses. We are in the process of creating another grant program for local nonprofits. Staff are exploring ways we can support individuals directly. The federal government, and even the state government, have significantly more resources than a local government to respond to deep economic impacts we are seeing. While we may not have the flexibility in our budget to offer broad relief packages, the hope is that our residents can combine our efforts with the other levels of government to support their growing needs.
Q: The COVID-19 pandemic has gutted the travel and hospitality industries. Given that these industries will likely not return until a vaccine is developed, how can the city and county continue to pursue the downtown hotel project? Shouldn't it be put on hold or scrapped at this point?
O'Connor: Effectively it is on hold. This process has been, and will continue to be, driven by our private sector partners and we will support them appropriately when they are ready to proceed.
Q: When do we get to start reopening? When do we get to go back to church?
O'Connor: I wish I could give a timeframe on our reopening. However, that isn't possible at this time. I agree with Gov. Hogan when he shared that our path must be gradual and responsible. Economic recovery and protecting public health are not opposing goals; they must work together hand in hand. To begin the phased recovery plan, we need to have a 14-day downward trajectory. We may not be there yet, but we will get there. And when we do, this phased approach will be necessary to keep that trend going. I greatly appreciate everyone's patience and selflessness during this time.
Q: How can we encourage more outdoor activities?
O'Connor: We know that people want and need to be outside, especially as we enjoy springtime in Frederick. However, physical distancing is still critical and will remain an important part of our outdoor activities for months to come. At this time, we are asking for compliance with our closures within our parks. As we start to reopen and it is safer for us to be together in slightly larger groups, we will amend our park restrictions. Until then, we encourage our residents to get outside and safely recreate through walking, biking and running at safe distances from one another.
The "Frederick Together Town Hall" can still be watched on the Frederick County, MD Facebook page, or on Fredericknewspost.com.
