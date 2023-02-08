Garlic braids.jpg

At first glance, garlic may not seem as fitting for Valentine’s Day as a box of chocolates. But given its lengthy history of use around the world as a food and as a medicine, this “stinking rose” is an appropriate gift for hearts of all shapes and sizes.

Versatile, inexpensive, and deliciously pungent, garlic may be the most widely-used fragrant herb in cooking. It is not without its lore and controversy, however. Considered a repellant for vampires, bugs and bacteria, garlic is a main ingredient in Four Thieves Vinegar and Fire Cider recipes. The lingering garlic odor and strong taste can be unpleasant enough to some that its use is forbidden. Garlic can also trigger acid reflux, digestive complaints and allergy in rare instances, so it’s best to eat small amounts in recipes if you are not sure of your reaction.

