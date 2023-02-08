At first glance, garlic may not seem as fitting for Valentine’s Day as a box of chocolates. But given its lengthy history of use around the world as a food and as a medicine, this “stinking rose” is an appropriate gift for hearts of all shapes and sizes.
Versatile, inexpensive, and deliciously pungent, garlic may be the most widely-used fragrant herb in cooking. It is not without its lore and controversy, however. Considered a repellant for vampires, bugs and bacteria, garlic is a main ingredient in Four Thieves Vinegar and Fire Cider recipes. The lingering garlic odor and strong taste can be unpleasant enough to some that its use is forbidden. Garlic can also trigger acid reflux, digestive complaints and allergy in rare instances, so it’s best to eat small amounts in recipes if you are not sure of your reaction.
Historically used as an anti-microbial and immune booster, garlic is now known to support heart and cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood cholesterol. Garlic is also antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and anticancer. One secret to its effectiveness is that a garlic clove must be chopped or crushed to start the enzyme reaction that creates the compound allicin. Allicin is a sulfur-containing compound primarily responsible for many of garlic’s medicinal actions, and also for its unmistakable aroma. In addition to allicin, garlic contains several other sulfur-containing compounds and phytochemicals that contribute to its effectiveness.
The most inexpensive way to use garlic is to add it freshly chopped to your recipes. I also keep garlic powder on hand to use in spice rubs and to sprinkle over roasting vegetables and meats, and for those times when I’m out of fresh garlic. A favorite recipe in my house is quick and easy garlic bread: drizzle some olive oil over toast and top with a pinch of garlic powder and some Italian seasoning blend. Add mozzarella or grated parmesan and melt under the broiler for a fancier version.
To prepare fresh garlic, you’ll need to peel and chop the cloves. There is an easy technique that greatly simplifies this otherwise sticky process: lay a chef’s knife sideways on top of your unpeeled garlic clove, then press down with force on the flat blade to crush the clove. The clove should crush under pressure and the peel will crack open for easy removal.
In recipes I generally use fresh or powdered garlic. I do not use garlic that is pre-minced and sold in jars. To me, the flavor of the jarred garlic is very different than fresh and powdered so be aware when using this in your recipes. If you’ve always used the minced garlic in a jar, I encourage you to try fresh garlic for improved flavor and decreased cost at the grocery checkout.
The flavor of fresh garlic mellows during cooking, so timing is important when adding to recipes. The freshly chopped cloves taste great in homemade salad dressings, salsas, hummus, marinades, and mashed potatoes. Sauté garlic with onion in cooking oil to create a flavor base for stir fry’s and skillet meals, but watch carefully and stir often to prevent the cloves from burning. Add roughly chopped cloves to roasted vegetables, broths, soups, and stews for longer cooking. To freshen the flavor and aroma of a cooked dish, add a chopped clove near the end of cooking. For a mellow garlic flavor with a hint of sweetness, roast the whole bulb and use the cooked soft cloves in recipes or as a side dish.
In the U.S., garlic is a traditional ingredient in many Italian-style pasta dishes. For a quick heart-healthy dinner, try my recipe for Easy Garlic Noodles. You only need garlic, noodles, olive oil, and salt to create this inexpensive family-friendly meal. You can easily adapt this recipe to include dried herbs, cherry tomatoes, stir-fried vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or other favorite protein. Top with fresh basil, scallions, or grated parmesan cheese for added flavor.
Joi Vogin is a licensed nutritionist and clinical herbalist with more than 25 years of experience in nutrition and public health education. She joined the University of Maryland Extension Frederick office in June as its family and consumer sciences educator. Vogin looks forward to sharing her love of food in this column and welcomes your favorite recipes and suggestions for future articles. She can be reached at jvogin@umd.edu or 301-600-3573.For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out our website https://extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county . University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.