book.png

From an experienced pediatrician and man struggling with the absence of his own father comes a raw examination of the consequences of missing paternal figures, from the delivery room to adult life.

After treating premature infants for more than 20 years, Dr. Moraji Peesay has witnessed the importance of fathers for the health and well-being of his patients. Scientific studies have shown this principle as well. Time and time again, maternal and neonatal complications are minimized simply by the presence of the baby’s father. A father’s love is powerful; he merely has to be in the room for mother and baby to gain benefits and this phenomenon doesn’t stop after delivery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription