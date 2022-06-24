Two Republican gubernatorial candidates who have represented Frederick County in the House of Delegates took different approaches to Friday’s news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights.
In a Facebook post Friday, Del. Dan Cox declared it “a day to rejoice.”
As governor, he would fight to end abortions provided with taxpayer money, he said.
“These are lives that deserve due process,” he said.
A campaign spokesman for former Delegate Kelly Schulz, who represented District 4 in the House, said Friday’s decision does not change how she would deal with the issue.
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court changes nothing with regard to abortion in Maryland,” spokesman Mike Demkiw wrote in an email. “As Kelly Schulz has repeatedly said, while she is personally pro-life, the issue is settled law in Maryland and has been for 30 years since Marylanders voted on it. Despite fear mongering from others, as governor, Kelly will do nothing to change current Maryland law.”
State Delegate Ken Kerr (D) said that Friday’s decision was “very unfortunate,” especially with its potential to influence other Supreme Court decisions that involve the right to privacy.
But he said Maryland residents who feel strongly about their right to choose should feel that it’s secure in the state.
The General Assembly took action in its last session to strengthen reproductive rights and the right to choose, and provided $3.5 million to train providers to perform abortions to handle any influx of patients from other states, he said.
“I think you’re going to see that around the country,” Kerr said, referring to women traveling from more restrictive states to seek abortion services in states with less restrictive laws.
Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore) said in a statement Friday that he also expects to see women come to Maryland seeking reproductive care.
“While many may now question the future of reproductive rights in America, in Maryland, that right will always be protected and enshrined in state law. We will welcome those who seek care in our state,” Ferguson’s statement said.
Ferguson spokesman David Schuhlein wrote in an email that he was not aware of any discussions to bring the General Assembly back into session before the November election to provide further protections for reproductive rights.
comments
Kelly is a politician. She doesn't want to share her true position like she did when she was a delegate. She wants to fly under the radar and hide.
It will be a day to rejoice when Cox is no longer in office.
"Despite fear mongering from others, as governor, Kelly will do nothing to change current Maryland law."
I don't believe it. This sounds exactly like what Justice Kavanaugh said prior to his confirmation hearing. No Republican should be elected to any office in Maryland - they can't be trusted.
Kelly is a republican who possesses clear thinking.
