Gov. Larry Hogan has tapped Heartly House President and Executive Director Inga James to serve on the state's new Commission on Trauma-Informed Care.
Frederick-based Heartly House provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. James has served as the organization's executive director since 2014.
The Commission on Trauma-Informed Care is part of a bill — the Healing Maryland's Trauma Act — that passed in the state legislature in the spring. The act is part of a statewide initiative to prioritize the trauma-responsive and trauma-informed delivery of state services, according to a news release. The commission will study and develop a process and framework for implementing an Adverse Childhood Experiences Aware Program in the state.
“Creating trauma-responsive societies, communities, and organizations is one of my passions,” James said in the release. “To be able to sit on a statewide commission with other trauma experts and work toward creating a more trauma-informed state is unbelievable to me.
“I’m pleased to be able to represent Frederick in this role on a statewide platform,” she added. “We live in a really wonderful state that truly prioritizes its citizens.”
