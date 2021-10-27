Older adults who stay active, healthy and living on their own have something in common: they minimize the chances of falling by having grab bars where they need them.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that each year, more than three million seniors are treated in emergency rooms for injuries from falls. Falls are the leading cause of broken hips, traumatic brain injuries and their potential ripple effects: hospitalization, worsening chronic health problems, loss of independence, and depression. Seniors who avoid falling are more likely to hold those problems at bay and live life on their own terms.
Professionally installed grab bars that are placed in the right locations and heights can help keep adults on their feet. The nonprofit organization Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County has received grant funding to help seniors who can’t afford grab bars to have them installed in their homes at no cost to them or to their landlords if they are renters.
“Working with our partners in EMS and health care, we learned that many low-income Frederick County seniors had no way to add much-needed grab bars to their homes for safety,” said Melanie Cox, president of the Advocates board of directors. “When presented with funding opportunities, we chose to address grab bar installation as a way to serve low-income seniors, to help reduce falls and injuries, and to impact the cost of EMS and emergency care.”
Participants can be referred to AAFC by a medical provider, EMS, another community service provider, a family member or friend, or they can call for themselves. The Grab Bars Project coordinator will explain the process and have the participant and landlord (if it is a rental property) sign consent forms that allow AAFC to come into the home and install appropriate grab bars.
In the second step, the coordinator and an occupational therapist will visit with the participant at home, and the OT will determine which bars meet the participant’s needs. The coordinator will then purchase the bars and arrange an appointment for the professional installation of the bar(s). The project coordinator can be there to introduce the installer and make sure the participant is comfortable with the process.
After the grab bars are installed, the OT will return and make sure the participant is using them correctly, and will answer any questions. The project coordinator will also follow-up to ensure satisfaction with the bars and installation.
Properly installed grab bars enhance any home or apartment, making them an asset for homeowners and landlords. Advocates for the Aging wants to work with landlords to help keep seniors living safety and securely in their homes and apartments, and with senior homeowners who need support to add these important safety features to their homes.
For more information about the Grab Bars Project, contact Sherry Fulton, project coordinator, at 240-741-9853 or grabbarsproject@gmail.com.
