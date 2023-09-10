Frederick County is home to more than two dozen fire companies and hundreds of volunteer and career personnel including firefighters and EMTs.
As we reflect on 9/11 and remember the heroic sacrifice of so many first responders, we want to shine a light on charitable funds created to support the most dedicated among us — those who risk their own lives to run toward chaos when everyone else runs away from it.
Nellie C. Page understood the critical role that fire companies play in every community. She established the Nellie C. Page Fund with the Community Foundation of Frederick County through a bequest to support two organizations close to her heart during her lifetime.
One is Carroll Manor Fire Company.
“Community support for local volunteer fire companies is critical in our ability to serve our communities,” Carroll Manor Fire Company President Josh Heebner said.
Page felt a connection to the fire and rescue company, as it was located near the Page farm and was a center of social activity for her.
While Page is no longer with us, the fire company continues to benefit from her concern and involvement through this permanent fund.
“The Nellie C. Page Fund has provided support to the Carroll Manor Fire Company for many years, Heebner said, “and those funds allow us to maintain not only our facilities and apparatus with day-to-day operations, but also procure lifesaving tools to serve our community in their time of need and the protective gear required for our volunteers.”
The fund has supported the fire company with grants since 2004, with more than $61,000 benefiting the organization in the last five years.
Another fund dedicated to supporting first responders, the Gene and Carolyn King Fund for Mount Airy Emergency Medical Services, was created through Carolyn King’s estate in 2020.
King died in 2019, 10 years after the death of her husband of 42 years, Gene.
The couple lived in Mount Airy and supported the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company. The fund will continue to support the organization for generations to come.
The fund supports the fire department for training, equipment, and general operating costs for emergency medical services.
Kristopher Fielding Lewis served his Corolla, N.C., community as an ocean rescue specialist, volunteer firefighter and emergency medical responder.
After he died in a car crash at age 21, his family created the Kristopher Fielding Lewis Memorial Fund to support charitable endeavors that embody his passion of selfless service.
Part of a military family, Kristopher called both Frederick and Corolla home.
According to his obituary, Kris was credited with saving many lives and took great pride in protecting others from danger and helping those in need.
The fund was created to support lifeguard training and support services and for scholarships for deserving students.
The Community Foundation is honored to partner with generous donors who had the foresight to know how important it is for a community to rally behind its first responders — through advocacy and financial support.
Their legacy lives on through their funds that provide our local heroes with the support and resources they need to protect those who live, work and play in Frederick County.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.