Meritus Health has become the first health care system in the state to be able to test for COVID-19 and treat it using the antiviral drug Paxlovid, all in one location, the Hagerstown-based network announced Monday.
Through this service, the health care system — about 25 miles from downtown Frederick — will offer COVID-19 testing, evaluation by a health care provider to see if the patient is eligible for treatment and, if appropriate, direct access to medication, according to the release.
Paxlovid is an oral prescription medication used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children older than 12, who are at a high risk of hospitalization or death from the disease, the release said.
“We’re ready to roll,” Meritus Health Chief Operating Officer Carrie Adams said in the release. “Our teams accepted the challenge and responded with agility.”
The Maryland Department of Health began offering the nationwide “test-to-treat” program last month at the state COVID-19 testing and treatment center in Baltimore through a partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System.
More than 80 centers throughout the state offer rapid testing, evaluation and prescription medication for COVID-19, according to a health department statement emailed by spokesman Chase Cook.
Frederick Health has been prescribing Paxlovid to COVID-19 positive patients for “some time,” but is not a home to the test-to-treat program, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar said in a statement texted by Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust.
“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases rise in the community, Paxlovid has been an important tool in our arsenal in combating this pandemic,” she said in the statement.
To find a test-to-treat center nearby, search the state health department’s website at CovidTEST.maryland.gov.
