Rissah Watkins has been helping prepare Frederick County’s Community Health Needs Assessment for years, but she’s still surprised when she looks at the local life expectancy data.
Walkersville has the highest life expectancy rate at about 87 years, according to the draft 2022 report, which identifies major causes of death and illness in Frederick County. But fewer than 10 miles away in the city of Frederick, near South Bentz and West South Streets, people are expected to only live about 71 years.
“A few miles can make a big difference,” said Watkins, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Health Department. “Where you live matters. The choices we make depend on the options we have.”
One week after the Frederick County Health Care Coalition released this year’s Community Health Needs Assessment for public comment, Watkins and other local health advocates shared what struck them from the report and how they hope the county will use its findings to help all community members achieve wellness.
The 2022 draft assessment spans more than 100 pages and includes information from focus groups, reports and a countywide survey conducted last summer. It is conducted triennially by the Health Care Coalition and is sponsored by Frederick Health and the county Health Department.
Heather Kirby, chief population health officer at Frederick Health, found the assessment’s depiction of mental health in the community particularly revealing.
This public health issue was one of three the Health Care Coalition identified this February as priorities for being addressed by the county. Workgroups staffed with volunteers are currently developing plans for addressing these concerns, which also include Type 2 diabetes and adverse childhood experiences.
Almost three-fourths of the 4,000 community members who responded to the coalition’s survey said they experience at least one day per month when their mental health is not good.
Young adults especially reported high levels of stress, Kirby said. Though she said she wasn’t exactly surprised by this finding, there was something about seeing it in writing that was an “aha” moment for her that the county has lots of opportunities to improve mental health and stress for its residents.
Another takeaway from the report for Kirby was that the county needs to work on improving health literacy among its residents.
“Clearly, we have an opportunity to do better,” she said, “and make sure any messages or conversations we’re having are delivered in a way that makes sense and are culturally competent and respectful to the intended audience.”
Frederick County’s racial and ethnic composition is changing, and local minority populations are increasing. That creates a growing need for translation and interpretation services and culturally appropriate service providers, according to the 2022 draft report.
Maria Herrera, executive director for the Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, can speak to this need first-hand.
Before the assessment was published, Herrera helped host a meeting where Spanish-speaking community members could share their insights on the most pressing health needs in Frederick County.
Among the issues most commonly brought up was mental health, Herrera said.
Though the report didn’t include any local data on mental health disparities, the pandemic seriously affected members of the county’s Spanish-speaking community, many of whom work in restaurants or in hospitality and were laid off or saw their hours reduced, Herrera said.
This created a “domino effect” for community members, with many experiencing increased feelings of anxiety and depression.
But there are few Spanish-speaking therapists in the county, Herrera said. She’s currently involved in the mental health workgroup and hopes to raise awareness that the public health issue is a community issue — not just one that affects people who have health insurance.
“If your mental health is not there, everything falls apart,” she said.
Frederick County has a lot of great programs, but language and cultural barriers often prevent all community members from accessing them, said Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick County.
However, she feels encouraged by a new service from Frederick County government that offers real-time translation of public meetings in more than 100 languages.
It has also been encouraging to see an uptick in discussion about how systemic barriers and factors such as transportation, housing, education and access to health insurance influence the well-being of local residents, Chung said.
Even though health disparities continue to exist 15 years after the county’s first community health needs assessment was published, Chung remains optimistic at the small steps she’s seen the community take in improving local health equity.
“It’s not going to be solved overnight,” she said.
