CLASSES/SEMINARS
COVID-19: One Year Later — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3. Virtual program featuring the results of a national survey of more than 25,000 adults to identify the three COVID-19 issues of greatest concern — public health guidelines, vaccine safety and lingering effects. Live program featuring Johns Hopkins Medicine experts. Via Zoom Register at hopkinsmedicine.org/awomansjourney.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:0901
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 6, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Feb. 11 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
Feb. 12 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
