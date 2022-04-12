CLASSES/SEMINARS
PreventT2 Diabetes Prevention Program Online Orientation — 5:30 p.m. April 13. No-cost lifestyle change program that helps participants through group support to lose weight (the goal is 5 percent in one year) and increase physical activity. Pre-register. Hosted by Frederick County Health Department. Ages 18 and older. http://health.frederickcountymd.gov/499/PreventT2-Diabetes-Prevention-Program or 301-600-3294.
Yoga in the Park — noon, April 19, Watkins Park tennis courts, 615 Center St., Mount Airy. Park of Love Your Park Week events. BYO mat or towel and water. No pre-registration required. Free. 301-829-1424, ext. 135.
MISCELLANY
National Drug Take Back Day Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, 205 Center St., Mount Airy. The Mount Airy Police Department will be collecting unwanted or expired medications from residents. Free. 301-829-1424 or mountairymd.org.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m., April 12, Emmitsburg Senior Center, 300A S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg.
— 4 to 7 p.m., April 13, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., April 14, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m., April 15, Frederick Towne Mall parking area, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 16, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, April 16, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
April 18 and 26 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
April 22 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
April 23 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. April 20, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is audiologist Dr. Gail Linn, who will discuss hearing. Refreshments during the meeting. Light snack during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
