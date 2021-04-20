CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. April 22, 26, May 4, 8, 14, 22, 26, June 1, 5, 11, 17, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course trains healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, deliver high-quality chest compressions and appropriate ventilations, and provide early AED use in an emergency situation. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Virtual Program: Legal Planning for Living Fully with Dementia — 1 to 2 p.m. April 29, Frederick County Public Libraries. Learn about important legal issues you may face and how to put plans in place. Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Follow this link for more information on how to join virtually: https://frederick.librarycalendar.com/events/ virtual-program-legal-planning- living-fully-dementia.
MISCELLANY
Drug Disposal Event — 10 a.m. to noon, April 24, at Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick, AND Trinity Recreation Center, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick. The following items will be accepted: Prescription and over-the-counter medicines in pill form only, prescription patches and pet medicines in pill form only. The Health Department will collect used or unused sharps including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors, and these must be separated from all medicine being disposed. For residential disposal only. http://takebackday.dea.gov or the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-1755.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., April 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. April 24, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. April 20, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 21 — noon to 6 p.m., Bodysense PT, 6 Tiger Way, Boonsboro
April 22 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick
April 23 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
April 23 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
April 24 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
April 28 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
April 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
