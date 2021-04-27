CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. May 4, 8, 14, 22, 26, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course trains healthcare professionals. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Divine Yoga in the Park — 9 a.m. April 29, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, and June 3, Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Road, Frederick. All levels. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Virtual Program: Legal Planning for Living Fully with Dementia — 1 to 2 p.m. April 29, Frederick County Public Libraries. Learn about important legal issues you may face and how to put plans in place. Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Follow this link for more information on how to join virtually: https://frederick.librarycalendar.com/events/virtual-program-legal-planning-living-fully-dementia.
Shinrin-Yoku: A Healing Forest Experience — 9 a.m. April 30, May 29 and June 11 at Fountain Rock Park, Walkersville; May 1 at Ballenger Creek Park, Frederick; and May 22 at Utica District Park, Thurmont. Slow-pace walk to take in the atmosphere around you. Studies show it can lower stress and blood pressure, increase immune system functioning. $7 per session. Ages 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Old School Aerobics — noon to 1 p.m. May 3, 10, 17 and 24, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Low impact movement but high impact on your health. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Yoga @ The Nature Center — noon to 1 p.m. April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, and June 4, Fountain Rock Nature Park, 8511 Nature Center Place, Walkersville. Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, with conscious breathing techniques. All levels. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Hospice Programs — 10 a.m. May 5, virtual event hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Join staff from Hospice to learn about the supportive services they offer. Free, pre-register. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
”An Extraordinary Journey for Extraordinary Times” — 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 5, hosted by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Hear three faculty physicians speak about chronic inflammation, new things to know about your brain, and the next chapter in COVID-19 vaccines. Via Zoom, pre-register. $20. hopkinsmedicine.org/awomansjourney or 410-955-8660.
Walk This Weigh — 6 to 7 p.m., May 5, 12 and 19, Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Road, Frederick. Cross training workout with light walk/jog warm up followed by lunges, push ups, skipping, side skips, high knees and kicks, covers about two miles. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Gentle Yoga — 6 to 7 p.m., May 5, 12 and 19, Middletown Rec Center, 403 Franklin St., Middletown. Beginners and continuing yoga students, the pace is relaxed and postures are adjusted to meet individuals needs. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Meridian Style Yoga — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., May 6, 13, 20 and 27, June 3 and 10, Urbana District Park, 3636 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Explore yoga asana through the perspective of the 12+ Meridians that run through the body. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Dance Fitness for Adults — 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. May 8, 15 and 22, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Bring your best dance moves and have fun. $5 per session. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Nutrition with Giant: Mood Boosting Foods — 9 a.m. May 12, virtual event hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn what foods can lighten your spirit and improve long-term health and wellness. Pre-register. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., April 30, May 14, 28, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 6 and 20, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m., May 4, 18, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 28 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
April 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
April 30 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
April 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
May 6 and May 7 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
May 7 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 11, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
{strong style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Cancer Support Group{/strong} — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, (through Sept. 25, 2020) Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org. {ins class=”note”}
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Compassionate Friends Support Group — 7 p.m. first and third Wednesday of the month, virtual meetings. Peer support for anyone who has experienced the death of a child of any age from any cause. Grandparents and siblings are also welcome. 301-305-6378 or visit www.tcffrederickmd.com for Google Meet link.
