MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., April 6, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 9, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., April 6, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., April 7, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to noon, April 9, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 10 a.m. to noon, April 23, Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Free clinic coordinated by the Asian American Center of Frederick and Frederick Health Hospital. First, second and boosters available, Pfizer and Moderna. www.aacfmd.org or 301-682-4511.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 8, 18 and 26 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
April 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. April 20, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is audiologist Dr. Gail Linn, who will discuss hearing. Refreshments during the meeting. Light snack during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
