Editor’s Note: Please check with the sponsoring organization to confirm the event is still scheduled to take place.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
Mindfulness & Insight Practice Group Via Zoom — 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Frederick Meditation Center. Suggested donation $5 to $20 per session. https://frederickmeditation.com.
Mindfulness Meditation Group Via Zoom — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Frederick Meditation Center. By donation. 240-446-3030 or www.frederickmeditation.com.
Fundamentals of Herbalism: Herbs for InflWinteramation, Healthy Bones — 12:15 to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, Fox Haven Farm & Retreat Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson. $40.240-490-5484 or http://foxhavenfarm.org.
MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. 866-411-6803 or www.frederickcountymd.gov:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Railroad Square, Brunswick
• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
• 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick
• noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 and 25, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Attaboy Barrel House, 24 S. Wisner St., Frederick
Aug. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Aug. 13 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9201 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
Aug. 17 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, SmithsburgAug. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m. Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Aug. 20 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Damascus UMC, 9700 New Church St., Damascus
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Evening Grief Support Group — 5 to 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday of the month, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. 240-566-3030.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. A therapist will be available to facilitate. Free. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.