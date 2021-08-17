CLASSES/SEMINARS
Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and 27, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Aug. 22, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Aug. 28, Nov. 6, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
Back to School Childhood Immunizations for Frederick County Residents — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. By appointment only. For appointments or more information, call 301-600-3112, TTY 800-735-2258.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 27, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 26, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Family Partnership, 8420 Gas House Pike, Suite EE, Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 24, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 18 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Aug. 20 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Aug. 25 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
